“Among the many therapeutic novelties forHiv, certainly the three-drug therapy is effective, safe and long-term tolerable even for the most difficult patient cases. It is an extremely robust regime over time, it is the arrival point in the research and development movement antiretroviral therapyGiovanni Di Perri, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the University of Turin and adviser to the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the XXI Simit National Congress underway in Rome.

In Italy “le certain diagnoses of HIV are 110 thousand – recalls the infectious disease specialist – but it is estimated that there are 150 thousand people with the infection. With these treatments there is also the factor of zeroing the spread of the virus by a subject regularly in therapy. Even in the absence of precautions during sexual intercourse, in fact, the patient who has persistent zero-viremia thanks to this therapy is no longer a transmitter of the virus”.

Waiting for “an injectable therapy which from a technological point of view is the real novelty of recent years – Di Perri points out – the results of the conventional approach are being re-evaluated with extreme satisfaction with more modern solutions available today. In particular I am referring to small tablets which include three drugs to be taken only once” a day, “very effective and tolerable in various circumstances, even for the most difficult patients”.