“The Icona Xt project was born with the aim of encouraging young people’s interest in HIV infection”. This was stated by Antonella d’Arminio Monforte, president of the Icona Foundation and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Milan, on the occasion of the closing day of the Icona Xt summer camp, which culminates the Icona (Continuing medical education), divided into 7 stages, reserved for young specialists or trainees structured in Infectious Diseases belonging to the Icona centres.