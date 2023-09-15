“In the next two years we intend to implement an educational path that includes a more basic part for young people new to this experience and a more advanced part for those who have already participated in this first course”. This was stated by Antonella d’Arminio Monforte, president of the Icona Foundation and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Milan, on the occasion of the closing day of the Icona Xt summer camp, which culminates the Icona (Continuing medical education), divided into 7 stages, reserved for young specialists or trainees structured in Infectious Diseases belonging to the Icona centres.