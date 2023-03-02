AWENDO, Kenya — The stories mothers tell when they meet regularly at the Awendo Health Center in western Kenya are a catalog of small failures, missed opportunities and devastating consequences. What unites the group of women are their children: they all have HIV.

Twenty years have passed since efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, during pregnancy and childbirth began in earnest in sub-Saharan Africa. Yet some 130,000 babies are still infected each year due to logistical problems, such as drug shortages, and more pernicious ones, such as the stigma that makes women afraid to get tested or receive treatment.

Then many of the children who contract the virus are disappointed a second time: while the effort to treat adults with HIV has been a great success across the region, many childhood infections go undetected and untreated. 76 percent of adults with HIV are on treatment in sub-Saharan Africa, reports UNAIDS, a United Nations program. But only half of the children are. An estimated 99,000 children died in sub-Saharan Africa from AIDS-related causes in 2021. Another 2.4 million children and adolescents in the region are living with the virus, but just over half have been diagnosed. AIDS is the leading cause of death among adolescents in 12 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa.

“Children are not going to spread HIV, so they fell down the priority list,” said Anurita Bains, who heads global HIV/AIDS programs for UNICEF. “They have almost been forgotten.”

Preventing a woman from transmitting HIV to a child at birth is, in theory, relatively simple. Policy in all sub-Saharan African countries with high HIV prevalence stipulates that pregnant women who test positive but are not on treatment should receive drugs to block transmission. Your babies must receive another medicine for the first six weeks of life. In more than 90 percent of cases, this protocol is enough to prevent a child from becoming infected.

Laurie Gulaid, UNICEF’s regional HIV/AIDS adviser in Nairobi, said the problem in Kenya and beyond was the gulf between written policy and what the government actually funds, prioritizes and implements.

“The intentions are good, but the infrastructure, the resources, the training, the staff—those aren’t there yet, not the way they need to be,” he said.

In Migori, a county with one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in Kenya, many public clinics they have several years of not having HIV tests to apply to pregnant women. Depending on who you ask, this is due to disruptions in the supply chain, disputes with donors, or poor planning by officials.

If women know they have HIV, sometimes their babies are taking antiretroviral drugs. But sometimes those drugs are out of stock, too. To start medicating children, health workers need to know they have the virus, and that’s where the system breaks down, said Tom Kondiek, a pediatric clinical officer at the main public hospital in Migori. Children can be brought to a clinic over and over again, but never be tested because the staff don’t think of that for a 4- or 5-year-old, or because there are no tests available.

Even when women are diagnosed, health systems often don’t think about their families, Gulaid said. As a routine, infants are typically seen at 6 weeks of age, but HIV testing is only done if it is known they have been exposed to the virus.

Nancy Adhiambo, a mother of five, found out during her third pregnancy that she had HIV. She began treatment, but she struggled to continue taking the medications as she moved out of a chaotic relationship, and she was unable to consistently get medication for her baby.

That girl, now 8 years old, had not been tested for HIV for years, even though she often suffered from pneumonia as a child. It wasn’t until last year, when Adhiambo was living near a clinic in Migori and joined a close-knit group of mothers, that she tested all of her children and discovered that her third offspring was infected. . So was her last child, a 1-year-old boy.

Today, the girl’s HIV is well controlled, as is Adhiambo’s.

But when Adhiambo went to the pharmacy for the medicines for the children, she heard the same answer she had been given for weeks: the free pills were out of stock. He said that he could not afford the ones for sale in the City, so he would distribute his remaining tablets to the children.

“Poverty complicates things,” he said. “We can only have faith.”

