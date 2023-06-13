Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV negative people, based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, has recently obtained reimbursement. This was established by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) at the request of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Limited. This was discussed at the press conference organized by the Viatris group, of which Mylan is a part, dedicated to the issues of preventing the spread of HIV infection.