There were no infections among young women and girls who received the shots in a study of nearly 5,000 in South Africa and Uganda, researchers reported. In a group given daily prevention pills, about 2 percent ended up contracting HIV from infected sexual partners.

“It’s amazing to see this level of protection,” Salim Abdool Karim said of the shots. He is director of an AIDS research center in Durban, South Africa, and was not involved in the research.

The shot, made by U.S. drugmaker Gilead and sold as Sunlenca, is approved in the U.S., Canada, Europe and elsewhere, but only as a treatment for HIV. The company said it was awaiting the results of human trials before seeking permission to use it to protect against infection.

The results on women were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and discussed at an AIDS conference in Munich. Gilead paid for the study, and some of the researchers are company employees. Because of the surprisingly encouraging results, the study was stopped early and all participants were offered the shots, also known as lenacapavir. The biennial injections used to treat AIDS have been shown to be 100 percent effective in preventing new HIV infections in women.

The results in women were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine and discussed at an AIDS conference in Munich. Gilead paid for the study, and some of the researchers are company employees. Because of the surprisingly encouraging results, the study was stopped early and all participants were offered the shots, also known as lenacapavir.

While there are other ways to prevent HIV infection, such as condoms or daily pills, consistent use has been a problem in Africa. In the new study, only about 30 percent of participants given Gilead’s preventative pills Truvada or Descovy actually took them, and that figure declined over time.

The prospect of a biennial shot is “pretty revolutionary news” for our patients, said Thandeka Nkosi, who helped manage the Gilead study at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation in Masiphumelele, South Africa. “It gives participants a choice and completely removes the stigma around taking pills” to prevent HIV.

Experts working to stop the spread of AIDS are excited about Sunlenca shots, but they are concerned that Gilead has not yet agreed on an affordable price for those who need them most. The company said it would pursue a “voluntary licensing program,” suggesting that only a select number of generic manufacturers would be allowed to produce them.

“Gilead has a tool that could change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic,” said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of the Geneva-based United Nations AIDS agency.

He said his organization has urged Gilead to share Sunlenca’s patent with a U.N.-backed program that negotiates large contracts that allow generic drug makers to make cheap versions of drugs for the world’s poorest countries. As an HIV treatment, the drug costs more than $40,000 a year in the United States, although what individuals pay varies.

Doctor Helen Bygrave of Doctors Without Borders said in a statement that the shots could “reverse the epidemic if they were made available in countries with the highest rates of new infections.” She urged Gilead to publish a price for Sunlenca that is accessible to all countries.

In a statement last month, Gilead said it was too early to say how much Sunlenca would cost for prevention in poorer countries. Dr. Jared Baeten, Gilead’s senior vice president of clinical development, said the company was already talking to generic drugmakers and understood how “deeply important it is to move quickly.”

Another HIV vaccine, Apretude, which is given every two months, is approved in some countries, including Africa. It sells for about $180 per patient per year, which is still too expensive for most developing countries.

Byanyima said those most in need of lasting protection are women and girls experiencing domestic violence and gay men in countries where same-sex relationships are criminalized. According to UNAIDS, 46 percent of new HIV infections globally in 2022 were among women and girls, who were three times more likely to be infected with HIV than men in Africa.

Byanyima compared the news about Sunlenca to the discovery decades ago of AIDS drugs that could transform HIV infection from a death sentence to a chronic disease. At the time, South African President Nelson Mandela suspended patents to allow broader access to the drugs; the price later dropped from about $10,000 per patient per year to about $50.

Olwethu Kemele, a health worker with the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, predicted that the shots could increase the number of people seeking HIV prevention and slow the spread of the virus. She said young women often hide the pills to avoid questions from boyfriends and family members. “It makes it difficult for girls to continue,” she said.

In a report on the state of the global epidemic released this week, UNAIDS said that fewer people were newly infected with HIV in 2023 than at any time since the late 1980s. Globally, HIV infects an estimated 1.3 million people each year and kills more than 600,000, mostly in Africa. While significant progress has been made in Africa, HIV infections are rising in Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

In another study presented at the AIDS conference, Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool and colleagues estimated that once Sunlenca is scaled up to treat 10 million people, the price would fall to about $40 per treatment. He said it was crucial that health authorities have access to Sunlenca as soon as possible.

“This is as close as we can get to an HIV vaccine,” he said.