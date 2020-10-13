Thomas Hitzlsperger has been the boss at the end of 2019 VfB Stuttgart. The 38-year-old wants to initiate a change in the structures of the club in his function as sports director and chairman of the board. As the image reports, Hitzlsperger has hired a recruitment agency to restructure the club’s management.
The evaluation by the Egon Zehnder agency should also already be available. The employees concerned are therefore very tense and nervous, as the tabloid reports. Accordingly, Hitzlsperger plans measures below the board. Specifically, the 20 divisional heads will only become ten directors in the future – the other half will be downgraded in the hierarchy.
“There will be disappointments. But we want to become more efficient in the second management level. We want faster decision-making processes, clear responsibilities. And it is also about the development of employees who are in such responsible positions,” said Hitzlsperger image With.
The goal is four clear levels: the three-person board of directors with Hitzlsperger, Röttgermann and Heim, ten directors and two other levels below. There should be no layoffs in the course of the restructuring and financial losses are also not planned – for the time being: “The employees have existing contracts. And there will be no layoffs from us”, affirmed the VfB board boss.
Until the measures can be initiated, Hitzlsperger and Co. have to take care of another large construction site. The data affair keeps VfB busy. “We have to respect that we have to solve the data protection issue first,” said Hitzelsperger.
