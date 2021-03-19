Stuttgart (dpa)

Former German coach Ottmar Hitzfeld said Luther Matthews deserves the opportunity to coach the German national football team.

“Lothar deserves a chance, he was a global player, he had experience as a coach, and he had a lot of experience in football as a critic,” Hitzfeld told Spokes and Goal.

Matthews, who will turn 60 on Sunday, was dropped from the list of candidates to coach the German national team, after Joachim Loew left the national team at the end of the European Championship.

Among the leading candidates to coach the German national team are Hansi Flick, coach of Bayern Munich, and Ralph Rangnick, coach of Leipzig and director of sports.

Matthews was captain of the German national team in the 1990 World Cup, but the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player has limited coaching experience, as he was responsible for coaching Partizan Belgrade and the Hungarian and Bulgarian teams.

Matthews played under Hitzfeld at Bayern Munich.