Scientists warn that these types of weather phenomena affecting parts of the world may become increasingly common as the climate crisis accelerates, posing additional challenges for governments to prepare for such surprises.

“Global warming is actually changing the characteristics of rainfall, in terms of frequency, intensity and duration,” says Jung-Eun Cho, an atmospheric and climate scientist at City University of Hong Kong.

She added that governments “must be prepared. They must start thinking about it because they have never witnessed such extreme events before.”

The countries that witnessed “extreme” climate phenomena were:

Because of the storm “Dania”, Libya, specifically the city of Derna, witnessed the greatest destruction and the heaviest human losses, which according to United Nations estimates reached more than 11 thousand dead.

Heavy rains caused two dams to collapse, leading to a sweeping wave of water rushing towards Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping homes, including them, into the Mediterranean Sea.

Storm “Daniel”, which formed on September 5, affected Greece first, causing more rain than the country usually sees in an entire year, turning streets into rivers and submerging entire villages.

At least 15 people have died, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who described Daniel as “one of the strongest storms to hit Europe.”

Neighboring Greece also felt the storm, recording at least 7 deaths, and residents of some areas were forced to walk through knee-deep water amid fallen trees.

Parts of Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey, witnessed strong flash floods that killed at least two people.

It experienced severe flooding, killing at least 4 people.

Storm Dana caused heavy rains across Spain, killing at least three people and damaging dozens of homes.

It was affected by Typhoons Saola and Haikui within days during the first week of September, causing widespread damage on the autonomous island.

Typhoon Haikoi left tens of thousands of homes without electricity, and more than 7,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

Strong tides and strong winds caused huge waves reaching an average height of 4 meters over the weekend, on the tourist coasts near the city of Cape Town in South Africa.

The water exceeded the sea dams, submerging streets and homes in some places, and a 92-year-old woman died due to the bad weather that began on Saturday.

Although Typhoon Saola closed schools and businesses in Hong Kong for two days, the real damage came a week later when the city was hit by a sudden storm, with floods inundating metro stations and rivers of water blockading roads.

The storm caused the highest hourly rainfall since records began in 1884, according to Hong Kong authorities.

Parts of southern China, including the city of Shenzhen, were affected by typhoons Saola and Haikui, causing significant damage.

More than 30 deaths were recorded last week after heavy rains and floods in Rio Grande do Sul state, which witnessed the worst natural disaster in 40 years.

“Within a week the state received the average amount of rain expected for the entire month of September,” Brazilian meteorologist Maria Clara Sasaki told CNN Brasil.

United State

A heavy rainstorm has hit parts of the country’s west, and tens of thousands have been told to conserve food and water while stranded in the Nevada desert.

On the other side of the United States, flooding in Massachusetts damaged hundreds of homes, businesses and infrastructure, including bridges and roads.