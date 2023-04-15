In the clear success on Musetti he showed maturity and technical ability. Now Jannik tries again against Rune

Paolo Bertolucci

Predictably, the player who recovered best from the efforts of the day before, i.e. Sinner, won the awaited Italian derby. After the winning struggles against Djokovic, which cost him invaluable physical and above all mental energy, one could have imagined that Musetti had a less "bad" approach to the match. As a consummate champion, despite his young age, Sinner immediately knew how to take advantage of it. Aggressive right from the initial exchanges, he didn't allow his rival to immediately adapt to the technical and emotional climate of the match, ending up dominating every aspect of the game. Lorenzo, after a slow start, tried to get back on track, he tried to push more with his forehand, but he was drained and lacked the energy needed to keep up with the pace imposed by Jannik.

The tactic — In any case, Musetti's position on the field, too backward, did not allow him to continuously find solutions capable of putting Jannik in difficulty and somehow reopening the dispute. Sinner confirms the exceptional moment of form and is preparing for a very intriguing crossing with another young phenomenon, the Danish Rune. The technical exuberance and imagination of the Scandinavian and the solidity and fighting temper of the Italian will face each other. A contrast of styles that promises sparks, because Rune has more arrows in his bow than him, but Jannik can counter him with his concreteness and his ball speed. It will be important to deprive the Dane of the possibility of varying solutions after the first serve, and in this sense the return game of Vagnozzi's pupil will become fundamental: if he manages to keep his feet on the base line, to put pressure on the serve rival, will undermine Rune's certainties and prevent him from keeping control of the exchange.

The body — It has been for a couple of years, moreover, that Sinner, net of a few physical hitches, has added something to his game and his qualities at every game. In other words, we are not dealing with a momentary exploit, a sudden explosion not supported by solid technical foundations, but a constant maturation accompanied by shrewd choices, on and off the pitch. There is no doubt that Jannik is no longer the twig tossed about by more muscularly powerful opponents, but a nearly built man with a defined and reactive physique. His serve is becoming a very effective weapon, even if it can still improve.

the objectives — The evident progress shown in these first months of the year by the South Tyrolean is exciting, but at the same time not definitive. There is still room for technical improvements and in particular there will still be a need for a couple of years of physical construction in order to be able to face the very tough clashes that this sport now requires on a daily basis. In any case, the semifinal with Rune is already an open door to the future, when both, together with Alcaraz and hopefully also Musetti, will become the brightest beacons of tennis to come.