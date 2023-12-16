After enjoying his music for titles of the caliber of FINAL FANTASY Tactics, FINAL FANTASY XII, Vagrant Story, Valkyria Chronicles and many other important video game products, it seems the time has finally come for the Bel Paese to welcome the composer with open arms Hitoshi Sakimotowhich will be the guest of the 2024 edition of Naples COMICON (25-28 April 2024).

The news comes completely officially from the social pages of the event, which also reveal that the composer will even present an unprecedented orchestral concert performed in collaboration with the New Scarlatti Orchestra.

For the first time in Italy, arrive at COMICON Napoli 2024, !

Composer famous above all for the soundtracks of , and the series, he has worked on over 180 projects, ranging from video games to anime you and original music albums.

The guest will present a musical presentation dedicated to his music, created in collaboration with the New Scarlatti Orchestra.

Ready to travel through some of the most exciting soundtracks in the history of anime and video games?

If you are not yet very familiar with the artist, you can start to discover him and get to know him better in our interview.

Source: Naples COMICON