Tencent Games announced a mobile title dedicated to Hitori no Shita: The Outcastwhose anime is currently available on Crunchyroll. Developed by More Fun Studiossubsidiary of the company, at the moment it has not yet been revealed when the game will be available on iOS and Android devices. The software house has also announced that within the game we will be able to relive some of the most important moments of both the original webcomic and its animated transposition.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the first gameplay video dedicated to Hitori no Shita: The Outcastwishing you a good vision as always.

Source: Tencent Games