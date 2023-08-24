Latin America, which has never been a stranger to violence, has started these days to talk about violence like never before. The assassination in Ecuador of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio gave us the feeling, unprecedented for Ecuadorians and already forgotten by many others, of witnessing a degradation (the symptom of a degradation) without turning back. It was immediately apparent that Ecuador was living its own moment. Conversation-in-the-Cathedral: when one asks oneself, as Santiago Zavala did on the first page of the novel, when our country got screwed. And we Colombians began to remember the many assassinations that have marked our history, but one in particular: that of Luis Carlos Galán, shot in public on August 18, 1989. He had barely finished getting on the wooden platform where he was going to give his candidate speech in Soacha when the shots rang out, and his body fell and those around him threw themselves to the ground, and those brief seconds opened a loophole in Colombian history from which we have not yet managed to recover.

The assassination of Galán, who would have been president if he hadn’t been killed, has many similarities with that of Villavicencio, and I’m sure I’m not the first to notice them. But there are two more shocking than the others: first, the two deaths were announced deaths, since the two candidates had faced the same powerful enemy: the drug-trafficking mafias. Both had denounced threats with their own name, both knew who wanted to kill them, both had said that they would not back down or that they would continue in pursuit of their pursuers. The second resemblance is more circumstantial, but deep down it has a profound importance: the two crimes were seen on video. That was rare at the time of Galán’s crime, those strange times when people didn’t walk around with a device in their hands, recording everything instead of living it, as spectators of their own lives; but now it no longer surprises anyone that a moment of transformation has been recorded forever, and can be seen and relived immediately. We’ve gotten used to this feature of our time, and it seems rather exotic to learn that something important has happened—a murder, a rape, a scandal—and find out that we can’t watch it right now on YouTube.

On video is the moment in which the assassins shoot Villavicencio. We do not see him fall, as we did see Galán fall at 8:45 that night, but the phone that he is recording does fall and the screams are heard and the world shakes, and Ecuadorians – not only the relatives of the victim – you will be able to refer to these images in the future to remember one of the moments that transformed the country. We Colombians continue to do so, or at least those of us who have the insane habit of continuing to think about the violence of the past do so: the murders of Galán, Pizarro, Bernardo Jaramillo or Álvaro Gómez are part of the imaginary of my generation, Just like Gaitán’s, it was part of the imagination of my grandparents’ generation. It says a lot about a country that generations are born and die without ending political violence; The simple fact that each generation has its dead, its murdered, and the fact that crimes continue to go unpunished, at least to a certain point, says a lot. There are no longer people who have lived through the assassination of Rafael Uribe Uribe, but there are those who were not only alive but also present on April 9, 1948. They will also die and the living memory of Gaitán’s crime will disappear, and something will be lost with it. .

A few weeks ago, the W did a poll that left a regrettable revelation: a large percentage of young Colombians confuse Gaitán with Galán. I think Enrique Santos commented on it in his column on Change, and also Alberto Casas: the two men of a generation that had begun to live when Gaitán was assassinated, and who continued to live with (or perhaps in) the direct consequences of the crime. Just like us, those born in the early 1970s, we witnessed the world that was blown up when Galán was killed: four years later Pablo Escobar died, the most visible or most famous murderer of a decade of unbridled violence that not only destroyed tens of thousands of lives, but imposed a whole way of seeing the world that still rules among us. Young people will not confuse him with anyone, I am afraid, because Escobar is directly or indirectly involved in the frivolous series that fill their screens, and in the T-shirts with which his son pays for his life, and in the cult that the disoriented and the fools of the whole world. Beyond all that, what we call narcoculture has won: it has won its table of values, they have won their priorities, they have won their disgusting aesthetics. And you have to be very blind not to surrender to the evidence.

Halfway between the mess of drug culture and the violence that drug trafficking has always generated –or any puritanical prohibitionism, like the one that tried in other times to protect Americans from alcohol and only succeeded in inventing mafias– are the hitmen, who are part of the legacy of the 80s. There have always been murderers in our violent countries, and our ability to kill each other has always been a matter of care, but the phenomenon of hit men is something else: and you do not have to have read We were not born for seed, Alonso Salazar’s shocking investigation, to know what I mean. The murder of Villavicencio in Ecuador should also launch us into certain questions about the decomposition of this society that no longer only manufactures hitmen for its domestic violence. Six Colombians were arrested after the crime in Ecuador, just as they had been before for the crime against the Paraguayan prosecutor (an exported or, if you like, transnational crime, even if it occurred on the Colombian coast) and even before that against President Jovenel Moïse at Haiti. Three dead who were chasing the drug traffickers.

It is difficult not to see them all as the tails of a general decomposition that began four miscounted decades ago; On the other hand, it is difficult not to think that everything is a consequence of the stupid prohibitionism that continues to be convinced that it is fighting against drugs, when what it does is strengthen the trafficking mafias year after year. Every death in this absurd war is proof of its failure, and not because it is impossible to protect citizens from such extreme and powerful violence, but because the murderers are, at least in part, the creation or invention of the system that it persecutes them: for there to be hit men there needs to be mafias, and for there to be mafias there needs to be prohibition. In other words, the victims continue to fall because they persecute violent mafias; but they go after mafias that did not exist before the prohibition; and prohibition is an invention that supposedly protects people from harmful substances. Everything is absurd. Everything could be avoided. But no one seems willing to seriously have this difficult conversation. And the decomposition continues to advance through Latin America.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.