Last weekend a chilling event shook the inhabitants of the community of Tlaxmalac, municipality of Huitzuco, Warrior statuswhen a group of Hitmen took a family out of their home and later executed them in the street.

The crime shocked the residents of the municipality of Guerrero, who informed the local authorities that at 3:00 in the morning they witnessed a chase that broke out through the streets of the town, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, however, the worst was yet to come.

After the persecution, which generated panic among the inhabitants, the group of hitmen He went to a house where three people were; a father of a family, his wife and his son, who were taken to the streets and executed without mercyleaving a macabre spectacle.

The victims of this terrible act have been identified as Víctor “N”, Emma “N” and Macedonio “N”. Agents from the Ministerial Police and forensic experts arrived at the crime scene, who collected evidence and documented the details of this horrifying event. See also Shadow Warrior 3 finally dates its launch: take the first 2 games of the saga if you reserve it