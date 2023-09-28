Chiapas.- He commander of the sub-headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in the municipality of Villafloreswas shot to death by hitmenwhen I was driving a sports car on a stretch of road.

He commander killed was identified as Uriel “N.”

He stroke occurred in the Arriaga-Ocozocoautla de Espinosa highwayat kilometer 70.

Apparently the gunmen They blocked the passage at that height, so that the commander stopped the march of his Chevrolet Camaro car Red color.

It was when the hitmen opened fire against the officer, taking his life. Then they fled.