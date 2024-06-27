Two brothers were attacked tonight with bullets in the streets of the Mariano Escobedo neighborhood.

The attack took place on Plata and Cerralvo streets where they were surprised by two hitmen, according to witnesses.

One was injured at the scene and the other ran injured one block to ask for help on Oro Street.

Both were transported by ambulance to two local hospitals in serious condition, according to the medical report.

The scene was secured and handed over to investigative elements from the Crimes Against Life Unit of the North Zone Prosecutor’s Office.