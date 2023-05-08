Chihuahua.- A young of 18 years was murdered to gunshots this Sunday night, by strangers, in the chihuahua city.

According to Entrelineas.com.mx, who was identified as Allan Rendon Ramirez was attacked in its homein Lauro Castillo and City Hall streets, of the Diaz Ordaz colony.

He fell and was lifeless lying on the outskirts of the house, it is specified.

After the first reports, they came policemenwho confirmed the crime, then elements of the Mexican Army and of the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office.