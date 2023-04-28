Hitmen took the life of a 14-year-old boy on Pochutla street in the Piletas III neighborhood of Lion.

The victim I was playing in the street together with other children when the perpetrators arrived aboard a pick-up truck.

the hit men they shot directly at the teenager and fled in the vehicle, as documented by the Zona Franca outlet.

Neighbors claimed to have heard several detonations. The victim was unofficially identified as Uriel, who lived a few streets from where the crime occurred.

After this, the authorities carried out an operation without obtaining detainees. The State Attorney General’s Office will investigate this homicide.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second murder of a child in less than 24 hours in Guanajuato.