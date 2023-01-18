Hermosillo.-Jaeson Jones, a United States intelligence specialist and retired captain of the Texas Department of Public Safety, captured the exact moment when alleged hitmen fired against his drone from a camp located in sonorous.

The shocking images captured on video were shared by Jaeson Jones through his official Twitter account during the afternoon of Monday, January 16 of this year.

According to the expert, the people who shot at his drone are alleged hitmen belonging to the Sinaloa Carter, who set up a makeshift camp 300 meters from the border that separates Mexico from the United States.

In the images a couple of young men appear who observe the drone with binoculars. Then they focus on other people carrying AK-47 type assault rifles, which they use to shoot at the unit.

In the same audiovisual material you can see a kind of trench formed with improvised stone walls and black tents that serve as shelter from the sun.

According to the explanation of local media, the border patrol agents of the neighboring country captured the images while carrying out monitoring tasks in the area that separates Sonora from Arizona. Some even pointed out that the armed men who fired at the drone are members of the Sinaloa Cartel, but this version has not been confirmed.

“He’s just a kid,” one of the border agents can be heard exclaiming in the video.

It should be noted that the attack against the US drone allegedly occurred in the municipality of Sáric, Sonora.