Ciudad Juárez— Three gunmen broke into a house in the Hidalgo neighborhood in the early hours of Wednesday, killing two men and injuring a woman who were inside the property, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The attack occurred at 12:18 a.m., in a house on 5 de Mayo and Guelatao streets, where the group of hitmen entered the house and shot at those present, leaving 41-year-old Carlos Alberto A. dead. and Aarón D., 31, according to a woman who said she was the former’s wife, who had a gunshot wound to her right arm.

At the site, 24 shell casings of three different calibers were found, used in the execution of the two men.

Paramedics treated the injured woman and took her to a hospital under the protection of two units of the Municipal Police.

Workers from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) collected the bodies after the expert work of the Specialized Crime Scene Unit (UEEC) finished.

With this violent event, the figure of 88 people murdered during the month of June was reached, according to the official count of the FGE.