When he was living with two women at a table, a A bar customer was wounded in the neck after being shot by two armed criminals who broke into the place, in the downtown Monterey.

At 1:20 a.m., the attack on the business called The winner, located in Aramberri between Guerrero and Juárez. Witnesses to the events narrated what happened.

One of them pointed out that the victim, between 35 and 40 years old, was sitting drinking beers with two women. The table where they lived was located in the middle of the bar.

Two men dressed in black walked in and charged at him to shoot him at close range.

Two shots were heard and we began to run, the witness explained.

The man fell wounded on the ground and the assailants ran out of the place. It was established that the victim was taken from the bar and the Red Cross paramedics treated him on the sidewalk, a few meters from the business. Monterrey Police They arrived and closed the passage of vehicles and people on Aramberri street.

Presumably, a police source explained, the attackers remained for a few minutes outside a church near the scene of the attack and then ran away. The investigations were directed towards a probable settling of scores between the victim and the perpetrators.

The informant pointed out that the man suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the neck with exit hole through the area of ​​the trachea. He was transferred in a Red Cross ambulance to the IMSS Zone Hospital No. 21.

