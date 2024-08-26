Ciudad Juarez.- Hitmen broke into a house in the Santa María neighborhood tonight to shoot a man dead in front of his family.

The murder was committed in a home located on Coronel Primitivo Uro Street and Francisco I. Madero Street.

The victim was not identified, only it was reported that he was a man of approximately 50 years of age, who received several shots to the head.

With this crime, the number of intentional homicides in the statistics of the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office this month reached 63.