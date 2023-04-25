Tijuana.- gunmen attacked still city ​​judge of Tijuanaleaving it injured, equal what to One of his sonsthis Monday morning.

It was detailed that the stroke It happened at about 7:45 a.m., when the judge Mario R. was lining up to drop off his two children and another minor, in front of the school Anglo Español, near Plaza Alameda, publishes the newspaper Excelsior.

He judge suffered a shot in the jawand One of his sons a wound of grazed in it left arm. The other two minors left unharmed.

It is detailed that the judge and the children were in a toyota tacoma pickup truckwhen they were shot at by the crew of another truck.

After seeing the judge wounded, the hitmen fled.

Witnesses called the authorities and emergency services, who attended to the municipal judge and his son who was in the passenger seat and suffered a grazed injury to his arm.