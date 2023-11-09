Hitman developer IO Interactive has laid out its Winter roadmap for the World of Assassination trilogy.

Este roadmap extends from November through to January, kicking off today – 9th November – with a new Challenge Pack known as Cloud Nine.

Players will be able to unlock the Sunset Rubber Duck, Orange Pinstripe Briefcase and White Sunset Suit by traveling to Whittleton Creek, Hokkaido and Ambrose Island to complete the Cloud Nine Challenges. Once that is all done and dusted, they will be rewarded with these new items.

Here’s our Ian, complete with suit and tie, playing some Hitman.

Following this, on 23rd November, there will be a new Public Enemy challenge. IO players suggests ensuring their MG or Assault Rifle skills are “up to snuff” before taking on this challenge, so get practicing I guess.

As we roll into December, and the Christmas spirit is well and truly starting to take off, Hitman players will be able to unlock the Cozy Christmas Suit (pictured in the header image above), thanks to Hitman’s The Gift That Keeps On Giving challenge. This arrives on the 7th.

IOI has said that while festive jumpers may have a bit of a reputation for being itchy and ugly, at least they “mask suspicious red stains very well”.

Personally, I just appreciate the inclusion of the explosive rubber duck woven into 47’s new knitwear.



Image credit: IOI

As well as above, Hitman players will also see the return of festive favorite the Hokkaido Snow Festival. This will be available from 21st December for all players. Slay bells ring, am I right?

In addition, IO has also said that we will see some elusive targets make their return over the winter months, with more details promised soon. We will keep you posted.

In the meantime, be sure to check out Bertie’s interview with IO co-owners Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak. Besides World of Assassination, there is also discussion about the studio’s upcoming James Bond project, their first impressions of Hitman, and their roundabout routes into the industry.