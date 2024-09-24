Also Hitman World of Assassination VR was announced at State of Play as an upcoming title on PlayStation VR2thus bringing all the contents of the original Hitman package into virtual reality, with release date announced in trailer.

The game will be available on PS5, with PlayStation VR2 support, starting from December 2024, waiting for a specific day for the launch, and can be purchased as a whole or through an upgrade at the price of €9.99, in case you already own the original version of the collection.

In essence, it is a transposition into virtual reality, and therefore moved to first person, of the title Hitman World of Assassination already available for PC and consoles.