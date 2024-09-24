Also Hitman World of Assassination VR was announced at State of Play as an upcoming title on PlayStation VR2thus bringing all the contents of the original Hitman package into virtual reality, with release date announced in trailer.
The game will be available on PS5, with PlayStation VR2 support, starting from December 2024, waiting for a specific day for the launch, and can be purchased as a whole or through an upgrade at the price of €9.99, in case you already own the original version of the collection.
In essence, it is a transposition into virtual reality, and therefore moved to first person, of the title Hitman World of Assassination already available for PC and consoles.
In the shoes of Agent 47
The title in question presents the complete trilogy of the new Hitman, in this case adapted for PlayStation VR2.
As the trailer shows, this is one shift of perspective on the original content of the games.
Hitman World of Assassination for PlayStation VR2 is designed to fully immerse players in missions from a first-person perspective.
With dual-wielding support, a wide range of actions and interactions have been added, including the ability to perform actions with both controllers at the same time, active reloading, body holstering, and aiming through the sniper scope.
Elements have also been added to enhance the core VR experience, such as the implementation of room scale, spatial interactions for touching, grabbing and placing, integration of the adaptive triggers of the PlayStation VR2 controllers, and more.
