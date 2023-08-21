IO Interactive has released a new update for Hitman: The World of Assassination. This update covers a large variety of issues, including that surprising “death wall” bug found on Hitman 2’s Isle of Sgail.

This bug saw poor, unexpected NPCs dying instantly when they came into contact with a specific wall within the isolated North Atlantic castle. Which wall? Well, ironically one in the morgue.

IO clearly didn’t want anything other than Agent 47 himself being responsible for the mysterious killings in Hitman, and therefore tried to fix the issue by adding some extra collision along the wall. However, this didn’t stop characters from dying instantly when they came into contact with the wall. So, instead, the Hitman team has, quite literally, boxed the wall in.

Here’s a trailer for Hitman’s The Sarajevo Six campaign.

“We could see that NPCs were able to step *just* outside of the navmesh bounds (basically the area that they are allowed to be) and although we tried a few other changes, the Death Wall kept on claiming victims,” ​​the developer explained in its August update notes.

It then stated it has now added “a bunch of boxes and stuff” next to the wall in an attempt to keep the unsuspecting NPC’s away from the wall.

“Despite the fix, DEATH WALL is still there and waiting to claim more lives,” the developer joked. “Stay Frosty.”

More amusing snippets from this Hitman update, IO has “resolved an issue where Dino Bosco would immediately depart the world (of assassination) by the quickest possible route (through the floor) if 47 snapped his neck in his trailer” and “resolved an issue where Agent 47 could get stuck in a box in Colorado, after subduing an NPC from cover”, among others.



Agent 47 sneaking around the Isle of Sgail. | Image credit: IOI

Along with these fixes, August’s update has also prepared the game for the physical release of the PlayStation 5 version later this week, on the 25th.

It has also seen the return of the Sarajevo Six campaign (for which you can see a trailer for in the video above) and the Trinity Pack. Both of these additions went live last week as premium content.

The Sarajevo Six campaign is a six-mission feature that “tells a self-contained story that stirs around former members of a paramilitary unit known as CICADA”. It will give players access to the following missions:

The Director (Paris), The Enforcer (Sapienza), The Extractor (Marrakesh), The Veteran (Bangkok), The Mercenary (Colorado), The Controller (Hokkaido).









Image credit: IOI

For more on Hitman, be sure to check out Bertie’s interview with IO co-owners Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak. Besides World of Assassination, there is also discussion about the studio’s upcoming James Bond project, their first impressions of Hitman, and their roundabout routes into the industry.