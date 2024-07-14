Good news for all fans of the genre: today Instant Gaming is offering Hitman World of Assassination on offer with a great 66% discount compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing the title, simply click on this address.
Hitman World of Assassination is available on Instant Gaming for only 24.39 euros (19.99 euros + VAT), allowing you to save 45 euros compared to the original list price. We remind you that this is the Steam version of the gameso we recommend that you first install the appropriate client to launch the title.
Become Agent 47
Inside Hitman World of Assassination you will have the chance to experience a thriller adventure scattered throughout well 20 different locations; you will explore a world filled with deadly opportunities, inhabited by fascinating characters.
Longevity is also guaranteed by the presence within the package (in addition to Hitman 3) of the first Hitman and of Hitman 2which will give you hours and hours of extra fun. Creativity is without a doubt the watchword for this title: you will have total freedom of expression within the missions, and by unlocking new equipment over time you will be able to significantly improve your technique and your playstyle. For more information on the title, please refer to our review.
