IO Interactive has given updates regarding a possible new chapter of the series Hitmanstating that he put it on hold to devote himself to developing Project 007the officially licensed game of the world’s most famous secret agent.

A mention of the game was made by the chief creative officer Christian Elverdam in an interview granted to Eurogamer.net, to which he then added as a corollary: “Obviously we will return to the beloved Agent 47which is still at the heart of this company.” After all, IO Interactive has developed above all around the success of its assassin, the protagonist of one of the longest-running stealth series on the market, recently graced with a successful trilogy. Elverdam after all seems already have ideas for when he will return to work on it: “Okay, well, with everything we’ve learned, what would we do if we had to redesign a sandbox – what would it look like?”

Project 007 was announced in 2020 and it has recently been suggested that it may still be years away from launch. IO Interactive also has another project underway, an online fantasy RPG, which could be even further in the future. From this we deduce that, if all goes well, we will see the next Hitman only in many years, which is now almost a given given the extremely long development times of triple A video games.