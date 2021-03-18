And it’s coming to mobile later this year.
Square Enix Montreal – the team behind the excellent Hitman Go, Lara Croft Go, and Deus Ex Go – has announced its first new title in five years, Hitman: Sniper Assassins for mobile.
Sniper Assassins (apparently just a working title) is, as you might already have surmised, the follow-up to Square Enix Montreal’s 2015 shooting-gallery-style mobile effort Hitman: Sniper.
That game perched players up high and tasked them with taking out targets from afar in order to earn points and scramble up the leaderboards.
And while details on its newly announced follow-up are light right now, Square says to expect a “wholly original Hitman story, with new playable assassins and brand-new gameplay features”.
Hitman: Sniper Assassins is currently scheduled to launch on mobile some time later this year, and Square will have more to announce “at a later date”.
#Hitman #Sniper #Assassins #latest #game #Square #Enixs #series #team
Leave a Reply