Today’s State of Play was not only made up of titles for the PlayStation 5but PlayStation VR2 users also received a bit of attention. In this way, We had our first look at the version of Hitman: World of Assassination for this virtual reality device.

This release will feature support for two-handed movement, intuitive gestures, and more. Hitman: World of Assassination will arrive on PlayStation VR2 sometime next December 2024.

Via: State of Play