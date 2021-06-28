A federal judge linked Jonathan Balderas Rodríguez to the process, identified by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) as an alleged hitman of the Gulf cartel who participated in the violent events that left 15 civilians dead and four criminals killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, on June 19.

The FGR imputed it for the crimes of carrying a firearm for the exclusive use of Armed forces Y attempted murder.

The control judge decreed informal preventive detention at the Federal Center for Social Readaptation number 18, in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila. Also, he set two months for the complementary investigation.

Yesterday, the Tamaulipas government reported on the capture of Jorge Iván Cárdenas Martínez, The Cow, alleged leader of one of the Gulf Cartel factions, who allegedly ordered the massacre to “heat up” the Plaza de Reynosa, to affect another of the factions of the criminal organization.

Until now 13 people have been arrested for his alleged connection to the murders.

On June 21, the FGR attracted the investigation folder that was started by the murder of civilians and arrested Jonathan Balderas Rodríguez, who was hospitalized at the time.

“…the FGR, within the scope of its competence in matters of organized crime and the use of exclusive weapons of the army, at the request of the government of that state, attracted the investigation folder from the common jurisdiction to integrate it into the federal jurisdiction, immediately”, Mentioned the agency.

The institution indicated that it required the local authorities, based on current legislation, to participation and assistance in the federal investigation and in the proceedings that the local authority must continue, by the crimes of the common jurisdiction that have been committed.

SJHN