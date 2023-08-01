DJ Dimitri Vegas will be joining Hitman World of Assassination, as the first Elusive Target created for the game in two years.

Agent 47 will be tasked with taking out Vegas – aka “The Drop” – sometime this autumn.

In a short clip promoting the upcoming mission, 47 apologizes to the DJ, assuring him it is “nothing personal”. All the while, the renowned Greek-Belgian’s music blasts away in the background.

Agent 47 vs. The Drop (featuring Dimitri Vegas).

Vegas has lent both his likeness and his voice to the character, who is depicted as a “DJ-turned-drug impresario bent on controlling the scene one way or another”.

Developer IO Interactive said it was “excited” to partner with Vegas and create a new Elusive Target, which will be available for free to as part of IO’s 25-year anniversary celebrations.

This mission will launch on an unspecified date this autumn, across PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

A selection of unique rewards attached to this Elusive Target mission will also be available, to be revealed at a later date. We will keep you posted.

So, will you be deploying stealth and skill for this operation? Or perhaps an exploding rubber duck is more your style?

Previous Elusive targets in the Hitman series have included Sean Bean and Gary Busey. I remember throwing a muffin at Sean. I wonder what method I should deploy for Dimitri…



Image credit: IOI

