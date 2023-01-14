IO Interactive has published a new blog post in which he talks about the venture Freelance Free mode of Hitman 3. The release date, as we already knew, is the January 26, 2023 and this mode will allow us to approach the game in a completely new way. The team has also released a cinematic trailer, which you can watch below.

IO Interactive explains, “HITMAN: Freelancer adds a few new types of gameplay to the normal game recipe of the main game. The core game can be described as the VIP version of being an assassin, where the player has an organization that finds targets and provides both detailed briefings and equipment, so Agent 47 doesn’t have to deal with every detail.”

“In HITMAN: Freelancer it’s not like that. It’s about a much more independent experiencein which much of the side work of being an assassin is placed in the hands of the player”.



“Players will have to build and maintain an arsenal of equipmentbut also deciding what to bring on a mission, weighing the pros and cons having a limited equipment capacity and the risk of losing valuable and hard to find equipment.”

“Another way HITMAN Freelancer gives more freedom to the player is to let them choose which Syndicates to go up against, all based on the player’s preferred playstyle, favorite locations, and perhaps even their personal dislikes for certain types of crime. The chances of success against these Syndicates will largely depend on the tools the player has at their disposal when starting a mission.”

“Without a supervisor, players can also indulge in the important role of carry out its reconnaissance and investigative workidentifying targets in Showdown missions”.

The team also explains that there are no guarantees that a certain target can actually be shot down during a mission, depending on the tools at our disposal. The player must therefore always carefully choose all the details of each mission of Hitman Freelancer.

Finally, remember that Hitman 3 is about to change its name and form, becoming Hitman World of Assassination.