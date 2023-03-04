The incident occurred on March 2.around 2 pm, after the media outlet minute and a half share for Twitter a video in which some uniformed officers are seen running with an injured police officer.

The event occurred in the Guayaquil Abel Gilbert Pontón Hospital for a person who was admitted dressed as a doctor to assassinate a man who was hospitalized in one of the rooms on the fourth floor.

When the subject shot and killed the person who was hospitalized, two policemen, who were on the same floor guarding two inmates from the Litoral Penitentiary, tried to stop the offender who was trying to flee.

One of the policemen began to struggle with the murderer and he managed to shoot him in the abdomen.

The deputy commander of the Zone 8 Police, Fabary Montalvo, confirmed to First fruitsEcuadorian media outlet, that the fact actually it had left an injured uniformed officer, who was hospitalized in the same institution, and a deceased.

In the video you can see how three policemen in the company of a doctor move their injured partner in a wheelchair.

Unfortunately, the hitman escaped through the back of the Hospitalthe manager of the medical center made it known to the media ecuavisaWell, I was “threatening everyone who got in front of him”he added.

In addition, through security cameras the man is seen, “with a white shirt and blue pants, going out with two weapons in hand, crossing the street and getting into a light vehicle.”as read in ecuavisa.

Until now, the subcomandante announced in some statements that the person killed was identified as Marvin Maximiliano San Martínwho had been arrested and injured in an operation, also had a criminal record since 2016.

Therefore, it is not ruled out that the murder was caused by reckoning.

