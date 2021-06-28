A job offer from IO Interactive gives small nuances about the studio’s project beyond the 007 game.

On IO Interactive they are growing a lot in recent months. The fathers of the Hitman saga have recently opened a new studio in Barcelona and have several projects in development. One of them is Project 007, but we must not forget that the river has also been ringing for a few months about a fantasy AAA, of which more details have just been known for a job offer.

As is usual in these cases, if we look at the descriptions of the jobs offered, we can scratch a little more information about a project that, as we say, is not official yet. In the offer they talk about “lead our AAA multiplayer project”, in which they also mention that the work will consist, in part, of informing the CEO directly about a title that would reach “all platforms”; Initially, rumors suggested that it would be exclusive to Xbox.

IO Interactive has not given official details about it.As we already said, the game would be set in a medieval fantasy world with dragons. And according to information said in the podcast Xbox It was through journalist Jez Corden, his codename would be “Project Dragon”. So what was rumored months ago would fit the description that currently appears in job profiles. It could also be a different project. But for all this we will have to wait for them to be pronounced from IO Interactive.

We will have to be patient. Meanwhile, we remind you that the latest from IO Interactive is Hitman 3, with which he puts the temporary brooch to one of his most beloved sagas, although the studio has promised, and is thus fulfilling it, that it will continue to provide content to the adventures of Agent 47 for a time.

