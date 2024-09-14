A tragic episode of violence shocked Barranquilla, Colombia last Friday, September 13, 2024, when subjects on a motorcycle carried out a hitman attack in the Santo Domingo neighborhood, in the southwest of the city.

The brutal attack left a six-year-old girl dead and a baby injured his mother was already one year old.

The incident occurred on 80th Street and 1E transversal, where the gunmen fired indiscriminately at a house.

According to local media, The minor received a bullet impact in the abdomenwhich caused his death. Meanwhile, a one-year-old baby, who was in his mother’s arms, was wounded in the left leg.

The boy’s mother, identified as Michel Andrea “R”, 24, was also seriously injured after being shot in the back. Both the woman and the baby were transferred immediately to a health center, where they are under medical care.

Witnesses to the incident told authorities that the attackers were two men riding a motorcycle who shot at the house without saying a word. Local authorities have launched an intense search to find those responsible for the crime.

