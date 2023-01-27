IO Interactive has made available a new update for Hitman 3 which adds, among other things, support a Nvidia DLSS 3. The end result is that, using this technology, it is possible to increase performance by up to two times.

The tests were done by DSOGaming, who used a computer with an Intel i9 9900K overclocked to 5Ghz, a 16GB GDDR4 RAM at 3800MHz and an Nvidia RTX 7090. The operating system was Windows 10 64-bit and the driver GeForce 528.24.

For the test, the Dartmoor area was used, which includes several destructible objects, which strain the CPU and GPU. According to the native 4K tests, the minimum frame rate was 23 FPS, while the average one was 51. Using the Quality mode of DLSS2, however, it goes to 28 and 57 FPS. The real leap is achieved with DLSS 3 which takes Hitman 3 to 60 FPS minimum and 100 FPS as the average value.

It is stated that it is one stress tests and that on average the game gets better results, but in the moments in which Hitman 3 is put in greater difficulty it still manages to obtain remarkable results with DLSS 3.

DSOGaming also states that did not experience any latency issues additional commands using DLSS 3 in Hitman 3. The conclusion of the warhead is that this technology is absolutely recommended with the game of IO Interactive.

Finally, we remind you that Hitman 3 has just “transformed” into Hitman World of Assassination.