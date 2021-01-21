One of the most famous killers in video games, Agent 47, who even had his movie, returned Wednesday in the latest title in the Hitman saga for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and with compatibility for the Sony virtual reality headset, which will allow users to add the locations of previous games.

In Hitman 3, players will once again take on Agent 47’s shoes to complete one last mission alongside Diana Burnwood, 47’s contact at the Agency, and Lucas Gray, his childhood friend.

In this sense, 47 will have to remove Providence partnersBut you will be forced to adapt and overcome multiple challenges as you watch the world you inhabit never be the same again.

The video game, developed by the Danish development studio IO Interactive, is the conclusion of the trilogy of the Murder world, in which players travel around the world in an open world adventure with extensive settings.

A Mendoza vineyard, the location of one of the missions in Hitman 3. Photo: capture.

One of his missions takes place in the province of Mendoza, specifically in a vineyard, in which Agent 47 must annihilate one of his targets in the middle of a high society party and we can even achieve it by poisoning a mate, that simple.

All mission locations were designed to allow absolute freedom to the players to complete their objectives, assure from Sony in a statement.

Also, those who have played previous Hitman games will be able to import the locations to Hitman 3, bringing all 20+ locations from the trilogy together in one place.

On PlayStation 5 Hitman 3 will run with a 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR support. The game features enhancements to interactive animation and AI, as well as the Glacier Engine crowd technology that will allow up to 300 non-playable characters at the same time in one location.

The title is also compatible with PlayStation VR from launch, with full support for all 20+ locations from the original trilogy.

Hitman 3 is now available for purchase through the PlayStation Store in its Standard ($ 59.99) and Deluxe ($ 79.99) versions.