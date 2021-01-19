It’s been 20 years since IO Interactive, the Danish studio based in Copenhagen, brought to life one of the most famous killers in pop culture, especially when it comes to the video game genre. After seven installments, Agent 47 returns to do what he does best, thus ending the Murder World trilogy that began in 2016 with him, then criticized for his episodes approach, Hitman. Has IO Interactive managed to give such an experienced assassin the closure he deserves (for now)? We tell you below in our hitman 3 review.

A matter of height

As we told you in our preview, this third installment places Agent 47 after the events that occurred in Hitman 2, after he revealed himself against the Agency after meeting Lucas Gray, his old childhood friend, and having the invaluable help from Diana Burnwood. Together, they will try to end the reign of Providence, after discovering that only three great families are those that have managed to have control of everything: the Ingrams, the Stuyvesants and the Carlisles. This is where our adventure will begin, in which our goal will be to destroy the heads of families of these powerful lines, thus attempting to end Providence’s shadow reign.

Narratively speaking, Hitman has never been a franchise that stands out for the complexity of its plot, although it does not intend it either. However, that does not mean that the events that took place there are unattractive. The truth is Hitman 3 has a fairly interesting story development, inviting us to continue advancing in the purge of Agent 47.

This occurs thanks to the evolution that the title has achieved in the mission stories. The IO Interactive team has managed to give this type of plot a better finish than previous installments, leaving both a development and a better finished conclusion. A priori, there will be some of them that are not particularly attractive, but the truth is that most of the ones that we have completed manage to capture our interest and desire to complete them, leaving a truly sweet result.

Although this would not make the same sense without fantastic title level design. IO Interactive It has not only shown that the scenarios can be an important part of the playable, but also something that enhances the narrative. These mission stories work better thanks to the design that the studio has conferred on the different levels, providing them with routes and locations that perfectly match what they want to tell us. A perfect example is the map of Dartmoor, which presents us with a subplot in which we can play a private detective to discover a crime that occurred on the farm, with a development worthy of the Agatha Christie novels.

The perfect killer?

In playable terms, Hitman 3 takes up the witness of the evolutions that IO Interactive brought with it in the second installment of the trilogy, being a title that does not come to revolutionize or substantially improve the gameplay, but to give small brushstrokes in a work that already in itself it deserves to be exhibited in any museum.

Among the novelties that we appreciate in Hitman 3, the using the new mobile camera. Thanks to it, we will be able to hack locks or computers, collect information throughout the different scenarios, and even interact with the scene so that our acts go unpunished when they are performed. In addition, it will also allow players to take photos in a “traditional” photo mode, since we can take snapshots from Agent 47’s point of view.

In addition, there has also been an inclusion in the levels of the game, because now we will have a series of shortcuts that will allow us to more easily leave some locations that, a priori, would mean facing more difficult situations.

For the rest, Hitman 3 follows the same formula as its predecessor, something that fans of the franchise will greatly celebrate. The playable experience of this third installment is almost perfect in its proposal, allowing us to exploit a multitude of ways to achieve the same goal, all of them being equally satisfactory. And it is something that we believe is important to highlight, because offering different ways to reach the same goal and that all of them are fun is something that the studio has achieved thanks to the formula it has created in this trilogy of The World of Murder.

Finally, where we find another fantastic brushstroke is in the behavior of Artificial Intelligence. In the previous installments, there were times when the enemy AI did not respond in the best possible way, something that this time seems to be solved in most cases. Now, our adversaries will be more likely to investigate the different areas more, which can be a major setback to our mission if we do not do everything with watchmaker’s precision. Of course, where if we have found any less precise behavior, it has been at times when the AI ​​had to develop certain acts to continue with some mission stories, which has forced us to load a previous save point to continue with normal development. from the same.

Wonderful views

Thanks to the evolution that the studio has achieved with the Glacier engine, Hitman 3 has a wonderful technical finish. The visual recreation of the different scenarios of the title is fantastic, with details that are not usually reflected in other titles, and that undoubtedly add a lot to its fantastic level design.

The graphics engine has managed to polish the bugs that it sufferedespecially in the first installment, and it offers fantastic performance. In Xbox Series X the game works at 4K and 60 fps completely stable, except for a couple of moments when we have noticed a small downturn, but nothing important; HDR support and improved loading times. This, coupled with the engine’s ability to move a multitude of NPCs solvently in the same area, makes Hitman 3’s scenarios brimming with life.

As for the sound section, Hitman 3 continues to have the same cast of voice actors as its predecessor, bordering on a fantastic level in each of its performances. With regard to our country, the title comes with subtitles in Spanish.

The WORLD of Murder

If there is something in which IO Interactive has been very successful, it is in the name it gave to this trilogy starring Agent 47. The Danish studio has managed to turn the three installments into something completely unified, since as they have confirmed, the Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 content will arrive improved for Xbox Series X, with both the graphic and playable novelties that we find in this new installment.

In this way, Hitman 3 will turn the trilogy into a unique product, unifying all the content under the same title. This will allow players to enjoy the previous installments in completely different ways, as they will be able to make use of both the new mobile camera and the shortcuts that have been included in this third installment. In addition, the improvement in Artificial Intelligence and the behavior of the graphics engine will make this experience the definitive one to enjoy the three installments of IO Interactive.

Conclusions

Hitman 3 is the perfect ending to the trilogy that IO Interactive started in 2016. The small playable improvements that have been included to the base settled in its second installment, as well as the improvement in enemy Artificial Intelligence, make this title an extremely fun playable experience.

In addition, the incredible design of levels that the Danish studio has achieved in this third installment, each and every one of them being a demonstration of how to make a scenario that is not only capable of achieving our praise for its approach, but also for its integration. in the narrative and in the playable aspect.

To all this we must add the improvement that both the first and second installments will receive if we own all the titles of the franchise, offering the best possible experience to enjoy this World of Assassins, with an overwhelming amount of content.