Despite not making as much noise as other companies, IO Interactive is about to launch the conclusion of the fantastic trilogy “World of Assassination” that began in 2016 with Hitman. After two installments praised by both specialized critics and the general public, the company will soon release the third installment of the series, thus ending (for now) Agent 47’s mission. Thanks to the folks at Koch Media, who provided us with a code for the game on PC, today we bring you the Hitman 3 preview.
Touching the sky
After the events that occurred in the two previous installments, Agent 47 will be forced to face the toughest jobs of his long professional career as an assassin, starting with the tall skyscrapers of Dubai. Our mission will be none other than to infiltrate The Scepter, the tallest skyscraper in the world, and find two targets: Carl Ingram and Marcus Stuyvesant.
Ingram comes from a family with Scandinavian roots, which after great years reaping fortunes due to different businesses, has become the owner of the largest oil empire in the world. On the other hand, Stuyvesant comes from a Dutch-German origin, whose family is among the five richest and most influential in the world, something that greatly benefits the interests of Providence.
However, as on previous occasions, our objectives will not only be reduced to that, since we will have the possibility of unlocking secondary objectives that will allow us to discover certain important elements of the story and open different ways to reach our end.
And, as in previous installments, the best we can find in Hitman 3 is the wide variety of options that we have to not only end our goal, but also how to get there and how to escape. Great importance in this will be the use, once again, of costumes, which will allow us to access a priori forbidden places, or get closer to our objectives in a more natural way, since we can pretend to be members of the kitchen staff and poison the kitchen. food, or part of the security personnel to approach our enemies without raising suspicion.
All of this is enhanced by a fantastic level design. IO Interactive has become accustomed throughout the trilogy to a level design that allowed players to take different paths to reach the same goal. In this sense, the formula remains the same as that proposed by the study with Hitman II, something logical given the level of polish that its system and its mechanics offered.
However, with this third installment the studio has also decided to include new elements, especially aimed at expanding the replayability options, such as shortcuts. In the different scenarios we will find certain places that will give rise to shortcuts to key areas to reach our enemies or escape the mission, something that will offer greater variety when deciding how we want to carry out our contracts.
However, if the game inherits all the good things seen in the previous installment of the franchise, it also seems to have some of its errors. If the level design shines with its own light, Agent 47’s behavior still leaves some odd movement or two depending on the situation. When it comes to climbing stairs or colliding with other characters, our character does not react in a completely organic way, although in our hours of play it has not caused us any major setback.
A paradise in the skies
Regarding the Hitman 3 graphic section We cannot but praise IO Interactive for the work done. The computer we have used for this preview has an Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card and an Intel i5 6600K processor, with which we have been able to run the game without any problem at a resolution of 2K and 60 frames per second. However, keep in mind that the game will have support for 4K and 60 fps on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
Although the game follows the line of what was seen in the previous installments, the truth is that the artistic design of the Dubai level leaves pictures capable of being retained in our retinas, such as the small “secret garden” that Carl Ingram owns in the building. In addition, we will have a great variety of locations such as Dartmoor, Berlin and Chongquin, the latter being a location where the use of neon lights will especially predominate.
Another important aspect to highlight on a technical level is the work of locating the characters. Hitman 3’s English dubbing has a level worthy of a great production, with some fantastic voice actors, capable of transmitting with every phrase. With regard to our language, the game is completely subtitled in Spanish, so we can follow the Angete 47 adventure without any problem.
For now, it only remains to wait until next January 20 to see if Hitman 3 manages to surpass its predecessors, something that a priori it seems that it will be able to achieve if it follows the lines marked in this first Dubai scenario.
