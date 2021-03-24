It’s been a couple of months since Hitman 3 It reached stores around the world becoming one of the first successes of this 2021 in terms of video games and being incredibly well received by professional critics. The closing of the Agent 47 trilogy, however, still has a lot to offer through additional content. In that sense, now Hitman 3 presents its new DLC, Seven Deadly Sins (the Seven Deadly Sins, translated into Spanish). IO Interactive has offered the first details of an episodic expansion that will land this month.

This is how the Danish company has explained it in detail:

“Hitman 3 is going to get a new seven-part premium expansion centered on the Seven Deadly Sins. There are seven content packs in total, each focusing on a different sin. Each content pack includes a new contract and sin-themed unlockable items. The first sin is Greed and it is the first content pack, Act 1: Greed. Will be launched on March 30th. All seven content packs are discounted on the Seven Deadly Sins collection. “

On the other hand, those responsible for Hitman 3 have indicated that the content will be revealed in the so-called Seasons of Sins. Each of the seasons will have a duration 4-6 weeks and it will focus on a different sin. IO Interactive has also taken the opportunity to remember that content will continue to be free for all game users beyond this newly announced expansion. Remember that the first part of this DLC of the Seven Deadly Sins will land on Hitman 3 on March 30, while every month or month and a half we will receive new content of another capital sin.

Hitman 3 DLCs Will Reimagine Trilogy Maps

Hitman 3 is out available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and has been unanimously received as the best video game in the IO Interactive trilogy. The Danish company, for its part, has already begun work on its new saga of agent 007, James Bond, continuing its journey through spy stories.