One of the most interesting questions about many games is how they approach post-launch support. Proposals that arise as services, especially when they are multiplayer games, depend on how they deliver new content, events and keep the game alive beyond the launch proposal. And Hitman has been a great example with many initiatives and content. But it seems that IO Interactive wants to do something different and confirms that Hitman 3 post-launch support will be different.

In an interview with VG247Communications manager Travis Barbour has spoken about the launch plans for his latest game in Hitman’s World of Assassination series. Hitman 3 will be a very extensive game, which will include the contents of the first two games and with improvements for the new consoles. It is not just putting the rubric, it is exposing what has been achieved with this rebirth of the saga of Agent 47.

Barbour has explained that the support that he wants to offer Hitman 3 will not be a “De facto model”, although he adds that “I don’t want to say that’s what we’re going to do and that’s it, I think it worked for what we wanted to do for Hitman”. The goal is for Hitman 3 to be a product that feels improved, and one of the methods they have proposed is that Hitman 3 post-launch support will be different.

The truth is that IO Interactive has managed to manage the post-launch content in its first two Hitman games quite successfully, and this time they want to comply in the same way. The truth is that these plans can change depending on many things, and Barbour knows it, since he comments that It depends on the game. It worked for Hitman; it fit the way we wanted to keep improving it », but considering this new opportunity “It does not mean that it will be the de facto model for us in the future”.

And we already know that IO Interactive has a new project underway, which is the game based on agent 007, James Bond, which was confirmed weeks ago. Not only that, it is very likely that the studio, after the successes and growth it has achieved, may be working on more than one project simultaneously. Right now, it appears that they will coordinate their efforts to support Hitman 3 and prepare the foundations for that game of 007. Only time will tell us what’s going on at IO Interactive.

Hitman 3 will arrive on January 20 for both Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as Google Stadia and PC.