Developer IO interactive has issued its long-awaited solution for Hitman 3 on PC, finally enabling players to import their Hitman 1 and 2 locations into the game at no additional cost.

Back in August last year, IO announced PC players would be able to carry over their Steam progression and unlocks from Hitman 2 into Hitman 3 on the Epic Games Store, and that existing Hitman 1 & 2 owners would also be able to import locations from those games at no extra cost via an Access Pass system.

However, in January, a little over a week before release, IO made a sudden U-turn, announcing that “due to various circumstances out of our control, we want to acknowledge that the process is different to our initial plans for PC players” . Essentially, those who’d already purchased Hitman 1 and 2 on Steam would now need to repurchase those levels again as DLC in the Epic Games Store-exclusive Hitman 3.

17 Ways To Die In Dubai – NEW HITMAN 3 GAMEPLAY AND EXECUTIONS!

Understandably, customers were unimpressed, and as criticism grew, IO backtracked on the matter, announcing it would “guarantee that players will not need to repurchase the games” and that a solution would arrive “in the coming weeks”.

Exactly a month later, a solution is now here, meaning those that own Hitman 1 or 2 on Steam can finally import their locations into Hitman 3 at no additional cost, as initially promised. It’s a three-step process, requiring customers to sign into their IOI Account via web browser, link their Steam and Epic accounts, then claim their levels in the form of an Access Pass. Once that’s done, all requested locations should appear next time Hitman 3 is started.

Full details on the process can be found in IO’s newly published Location Importing Guide.