Despite its strong critical reception, Hitman 3’s PC launch has been somewhat marred by complications preventing players from unlocking Hitman 2 levels in the game without needing to re-purchase them first. Developer IO has now offered an update on the problem, however, confirming it’s eagerly awaited solution will be in place by the end of February.

The problem, if you’re unfamiliar, arose from Hitman 3’s new access pass system, enabling players to unlock locations from earlier games in the trilogy. Newcomers will need to pay to access those levels, but those that already own Hitman 1 or 2 can access them on the same system at no additional cost. In theory at least.

While that’s certainly the case on PlayStation and Xbox, PC players have faced a snag resulting from Hitman 3’s Epic Store exclusivity. Given that Hitman 2 is only available on Steam, there’s currently no direct means for Hitman 3 to recognize when players have already purchased its predecessor – prompting fears they’d need to fork out again to access Hitman 2’s levels.

17 Ways To Die In Dubai – NEW HITMAN 3 GAMEPLAY AND EXECUTIONS!

As concerns grew, IO moved to assure players that it was working on a solution and that it would arrive “in the coming weeks”. Three weeks have passed since then, however, and PC players have been eagerly awaiting an update, which the developer has now delivered.

In a newly updated Known Issues list on the Hitman forum, IO has confirmed it’s solution is “currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible.” A release is now “definitely a case of sooner rather than later”, with IO saying “even with the longest estimates we’ve looked at, the solution will be fully rolled out before the end of February.”

That’s obviously great news for PC players who’ve been patiently awaiting more information, even if it’s still a little surprising the issue wasn’t addressed before Hitman 3’s release. IO is yet to detail how its solution will work, but says it’ll keep players updated regarding the next steps.