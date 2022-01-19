According to the developer’s official FAQ, the Steam from Hitman 3 it will not require a IO Interactive account to import Hitman 1 and 2 maps. Of course you will have to own the games on Steam. In case, the import will be practically automatic, ie Hitman 3 will find the other two and take the maps.

Bad news for those who would like to transfer their progress from Epic Games Store to Steam, because it will not be possible to do so, just as it will not be possible to import the maps from the chapters owned on the Epic Games store.

This is a fairly obvious situation, but obviously IO Interactive wanted to specify it to avoid misunderstandings and to limit requests, even if we imagine that someone will try the same.

Hitman 3 is the latest installment in the most recent Hitman trilogy, a highly successful series from IO Interactive, with many years under its belt. The project immediately stood out for the versatility with which its contents were managed and for the support provided by the development team, which recently announced the arrival of Hitman Trilogy, a collection that includes all the episodes of the game, already gathered for the occasion.