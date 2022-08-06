IO Interactive has indicated what are the contents that we will be able to receive within Hitman 3 for the rest of the month August 2022, in addition to those that have been included in the last two days. You can see the overview of the month below:

August 4: Elusive Target Arcade

August 5: Elusive Target – The Procurers (Second year edition)

August 11: The Dartmoor Garden Show + The Floral Baller & Location Rotation – Colorado

August 12: Elusive Target – The Ex-Dictator (Second Year Edition)

August 19: Elusive Target – The Chameleon (Second year edition)

August 25: Community Featured Contracts “Flower Power”

Elusive Target Arcade includes objectives to be taken down that come from all three games in the saga. The Dartmoor Garden Show challenge, on the other hand, offers four different gardens with their own gardeners who must present their flowers to three judges: we will have to eliminate both the judges and the participants in the competition. By completing the event, you also get a new weapon.

Hitman Agent 47 3

