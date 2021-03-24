A new seven-part expansion is coming to Hitman 3, themed around each of the seven deadly sins.

The first naughty dollop will arrive on 30th March, with a Dubai-set chapter themed around greed. Agent 47 is dispatched to the city in an expensive gold suit and in search of gold coins – to be obtained there by dispatching others.

Here’s a quick look:

Future chapters will release over time, beginning with pride, then sloth, lust, gluttony, wrath and envy. Each will include their own mission, sin-themed unlockable suit and item which can be used anywhere in the game.

Each pack will cost £ 5 / $ 5 / € 5 and will be released every four to six weeks, or you can buy the whole damned lot upfront for £ 30 / $ 30 / € 30.

Free content will also continue to roll out – literally, in the case of the upcoming Berlin Egg Hunt event. The usual Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets are also still on the way, and a full April roadmap for those will follow.