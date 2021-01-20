Hitman 3, the latest installment of the franchise, hit the market today created by IO Interactive with which they will end the trilogy from World of Assissanation, just one day after garnering some fantastic stories in the specialized media.

As we discussed in our analysis, the game has a fantastic graphics performance, running at 4K resolution and 60fps on Xbox Series X, and with a behavior of some aspects such as reflections that have nothing to envy to titles that have technology Ray Tracing.

Hitman 3 has higher resolution and better graphics on Xbox Series X than on PlayStation 5

But it seems that this level of fidelity will only be achievable on the Microsoft console, since thanks to the people of Digitalfoundry, we have been able to know that Hitman 3 has higher resolution and better graphics on Xbox Series X than on PlayStation 5. Specifically, Microsoft’s machine has a higher resolution than Sony’s, being 3840 × 2160 that of the first and 3200 × 1800 of the second.

In addition, Xbox Series X also has a higher level of graphic detail according to the people of Digital Foundry, because Microsoft’s machine is capable of moving the game with textures and shadows in ultra PC levels, while PlayStation 5 is only capable of ultra-moving textures, leaving shadows at medium quality.

On the other hand, we have also been able to know what the behavior of the game is on Xbox Series S, and as expected, it is much lower than that seen on Xbox Series X. On the company’s entry-level console, Hitman 3 works at a resolution of 1080p, with high textures and low shadows, which makes it the most decaffeinated option of all the new generation, something logical given the hardware of the console.

HItman 3 is now available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.