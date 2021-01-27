Exactly one week ago Hitman 3 saw the light of day, thus supposing the closure of the Agent 47 trilogy. Everything within IO Interactive seems to be good news, and that is reception From both professional critics and fans it has been magnificent, with a clear consensus that indicates that we are facing the best game in this new saga. However, the positive news for the Danish study does not end there, as we have now learned that Hitman 3 has already fully recovered its production cost, so it is already profitable and everything that it generates from now on will be benefits for IO Interactive. This was announced by Hakan Abrak, CEO of the company.
“We are very happy with the Hitman 3 journey. It has been a labor of love between our fans and everyone in the studio. As developers and publishers, we are immensely proud to be able to say that Hitman 3 is already profitable. We have recovered the full costs of the project in less than a week. That puts us in a really good position and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects, ”Abrak said in a statement. collected by the GamesIndustry portal that reflect the state of grace that IO Interactive lives.
Hitman creators are working on a James Bond game
Remember that Hitman 3 is now available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and that it was the first great bombshell of 2021, placing itself as a serious candidate to be one of the most outstanding works of the year. Meanwhile, IO Interactive has begun to confirm the first details of its next big project, which will be a video game of the agent 007. The Danish study has indicated in the last hours that they intend to make a new trilogy, that their Bond will not be based on any actor who has played the character and that to meet the expectations that their ambitious new project has generated they will double the size of their staff. Good times for IO Interactive.
