The roguelike mode of Hitman 3 Freelancer will remain in development longer than expected, but IO Interactive revealed that a brand new level for the game will be available in July.

As part of a second-year roadmap update, IO Interactive explained that thanks to the success of Hitman 3had the luxury of spending more time fine-tuning the Freelancer mode.

“In short, this modality is quite broad and engaging“said IO Interactive.”It is built for players who want to delve into what a Hitman game can be and for this reason we have decided to give it more time. Hitman 3 has been a success and with this we are able to give our team that extra time to improve everything and make sure the mode is as close to our ambitions as possible.“.

IO Interactive is aiming to launch Freelancer mode in the second half of 2022, with the next big update for the game adding ray tracing, a contract overhaul and re-enabling of elusive target missions for Arcade mode.

Source: The Gamer